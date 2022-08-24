When it comes to controversies in the American pop industry, one can never strike out Kanye West from the list. The famous American rapper who was recently accused of allegedly punching a fan now won’t be charged with battery for the same.

Kanye who famously goes by the name Ye is one of the most famous rappers in the industry, entertaining the audience with songs like Runaway, Flashing Lights and many more, and was recently making headlines for his nasty split with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Well, the rapper is now once again making news for one of his early controversies.

Recently as per the news outlet Fox News, recently a representative of the LA City Attorney Mike Feuer revealed that Kanye West will not be charged with battery for allegedly punching a fan in LA. In the statement, Feuer said, “Regarding the incident involving Kanye West that took place Jan. 13, 2022, after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

For the unversed, it was during an appearance of Kanye West in Los Angeles back in 2013 with his then-girlfriend Julia Fox, when the incident took place. Reportedly, the fan had asked for an autograph from Ye and the two got into an argument resulting in the rapper allegedly punching the said fan. After that, the fan filed a case against Ye, and it was noted that if the rapper had lost the case he would have been sentenced to a maximum six-month jail for misdemeanour battery.

On the work front, Kanye’s last album was Donda 2. This was the eleventh studio album by an American rapper and was exclusively released on the Stem Player. The album was released on 23rd February 2022 and included songs like Security, Lift Me Up, Pablo, Keep It Burnin’ and many more.

What are your thoughts on Kanye West allegedly punching a fan? Do let us know down in the comments

