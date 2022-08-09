Of course, Kanye West had to break his Instagram hiatus to take digs at Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson after their breakup. That’s classic Ye we have been seeing for the last two years. But this time the rapper decided to go brutal. Yes, we are talking about the now deleted Instagram post that Ye made after learning about his ex-wife’s break-up with the SNL host. But looks like the beauty mogul has not really taken this lightly and lost any respect she had for the former husband.

For the unversed, Kim and Pete met on the sets of SNL during their skit where they kissed in October 2021. They instantly found a connection and were a couple that made most headlines. Their PDA knew no bars but suddenly after 9 months of being together, the two decided to break up because they couldn’t keep up with the distance.

The announcement of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup left Kanye West happy who made a wild dig at the two with a picture of a photoshopped newspaper, the headline which read, “Skete Davidson Dead At 28”. Though he pulled it down now, Kim is certainly not happy and didn’t imagine her former husband could go to that extent.

As per Hollywood Life’s source, Kim Kardashian instant got in touch with Kanye West and told him to take down the insensitive post. “Kim demanded Kanye to take the post about Pete down. She can’t believe he would do something like that after promising her he would try to do better. The last thing she needs is more drama in her life, particularly coming from Kanye,” the source divulged. “She wishes he would leave the whole thing alone and she insisted he takes the post down. She’s furious at him right now and told him he better stop with his antics.”

However, this has for sure left Kim Kardashian angry. Meanwhile, the beauty mogul has now parted ways with Pete Davidson and fans are curious to see what she does next. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

