It wasn’t an easy day for fans back in November 2021 when Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their break up after a 2 year long happy relationship. Ever since the two have spoken only good things about each other and wished each other a glorious future. Now it seems like Camila has finally moved on completely as she has found love again in Austin Kevitch. The two are now displaying their PDA on the streets of Los Angeles and the Internet is watching.

For the unversed, Camila Cabello has been in the headlines for the past two months with the rumours of her finding love in Austin. The two were spotted together and that instantly made the Internet speculate things. Kevitch is the CEO of the Lox Club and has a good following. The two have been making several appearances in the last two months now.

But turns out with their latest outing in Los Angeles, Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch decided to confirm their relationship and seal it with a kiss, on the cheeks, you guys. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

As per the latest videos and pictures floating on the Internet, Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch’s PDA is slowly catching up and people are noticing it. Thanks to the picture on Twitter where she planted a kiss on his check and later caressed it with her hand. Camila can be seen wearing a bright blue floral dress looking her radiant self, and Austin is rocking his casuals. The two are having some conversation in a video while Camila throws her hands over his shoulder. Check everything below.

VIDEO | Camila and Austin Kevitch in Los Angeles. #2 pic.twitter.com/dEDmOgGbEn — CCW MIDIAS  (@CCWmidias) August 8, 2022

Camila Cabello confirms new romance with exclusive Lox Club dating app CEO Austin Kevitch as they share a kiss during FIRST outing together… after her split from Shawn Mendes Austin rested his hand on top of his girlfriend's knee as they sat close enjoyed a bite to eat pic.twitter.com/3ij5r1uxni — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 8, 2022

Talking about Camila Cabello’s breakup with Shawn Mendes, the couple in a joint statement in November 2021 wrote, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever, We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

