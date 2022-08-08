A lot of Marvel is happening even outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe fueled by Disney as we speak. The Sony wing of the comic universe may have not churned out impressive projects, but definitely has bigger and supposedly brighter plans for their studio. Amid all their big projects is the one that is making thunderous buzz and it has to be Madame Web. Add Dakota Johnson to the line and you will be convinced why we call it a thunderous buzz.

The movie that is being shaped at the Sony studios is one of the most anticipated films across the globe. As we speak, Dakota is shooting for the same in Boston where the makers have recreated the New York City of the 2000s. Turns out new footage from the sets has made it to the Internet and it kind of reveals what job Johnson’s character in the movie does.

Madame Web is said to be taking the Spider-Man universe at Sony ahead by joining itself to Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter. There have been updates from Boston about the shooting for the movie and the latest video takes the conversation a step ahead. Read on to know everything you should.

A Dakota Johnson fan account on Twitter yesterday, posted a video of BTS from the sets of Madame Web in Boston. The video features a scene where a severe accident has happened and a car is flipped upside down breaking a part of the bridge. Dakota enters the frame and tries to save the people in the car. By the looks of it, seems like the actor is playing an FDNY paramedic.

Check the video here:

Dakota Johnson el día de hoy en el set de Madame Web en Boston, Massachusetts. -06/08. pic.twitter.com/js4SE4f8RP — Dakota Johnson Argentina (@DakotaJArg) August 6, 2022

As per the reports, Dakota Johnson starrer Madame Web focuses on a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the Spider world. Directed by Jessica Jones fame S.J. Clarkson, also stars Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, and others. There is no clarity yet if Dakota is playing the original character Cassandra Webb or her successor Julia Carpenter.

