Johnny Depp fans paid almost 2.36 lakhs to dig dirt on Amber Heard. They got several documents from court unsealed to expose the Aquaman actress. Little did anyone know that details of JD’s erectile dysfunction to drugging ex Ellen Barkin before s*x would surface online instead. All of it has left the Pirates Of The Caribbean star worried. Scroll below for details.

For those unversed, the unsealed documents detail how Johnny had left the Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 makers annoyed with his behaviour. He reportedly even got the scriptwriter changed as he did not want to fight a female villain as per the OG idea. Apart from that details of his ‘drunk and stoned’ behaviour were also detailed in the leaked pages.

According to a report by The News, the analysis of over 6600 pages of documents has left Johnny Depp worried. Of course, it is the worst thing possible for the actor and he is scared that he would lose support all over again due to the latest controversy. As most know, he was boycotted soon after Amber Heard levelled domestic violations allegations and is still struggling to find his place back in Hollywood.

Brett Ward, a New York family attorney, told the development, “Absolutely, it was worse for Johnny. Johnny Depp’s team won some key pretrial legal rulings. Overall, because he had better rulings during the pre-trial portion of the case, the stuff that he kept out hurts him more. The totality of the material now looks worse for him.”

Another legal analyst Emily D Baker said, “I think it would have been naive for anybody to think all these motions were only going to have flattering things for Johnny Depp and unflattering things for Amber Heard. I always expected it to be both sides slinging mud at one another because that’s what pretrial motions are.”

Many are thinking this is the possible reason why Robert Downey Jr, Elle Fanning, Sophie Turner, Joey King and many other celebrities unliked Johnny Depp’s victory post. They have now decided to maintain a neutral stance!

