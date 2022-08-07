The heart wants what it wants and who better than Selena Gomez to know it, yea? The singer-actress gave multiple chances to love including The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth amongst others but none turned out how she expected them to be. But the good news is that she hasn’t given up on love and hopes to get married and welcome a family soon! Scroll below for all she has to say amid dating rumours with Andrea Iervolino.

It was just yesterday when pictures of Sel from her Italy vacation surfaced on the internet. The actress is spending quality time with ‘friend’ Andrea Iervolino, who is an Italian movie producer. The rumoured couple were on a yacht, having the time of their lives.

On the recent TaTaTu video podcast ‘Giving Back Generation’, Selena Gomez spoke about her future and said, “I hope to be married and to be a mom. Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out.”

It would be interesting to note that her 8-year-old half-sister Gracie Teefey made Selena Gomez confident about wanting to be a parent.

“She puts things in perspective. I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There’s no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I’m not,” Selena said.

Well, we certainly can’t wait for Selena Gomez to welcome the new chapter of her life. But all we can hope and pray is she does it while continuing to be a part of showbiz!

