Friends star Lisa Kudrow admitted that she experienced body image issues after seeing herself on screen with co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. The 90s had seen a wave of sitcoms released, but nothing encaptured the audience like shown on the six New Yorkers.

In May last year, the group, which also consists of David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, celebrated the ten years they spent together as co-stars. The Reunion Special had broken massive viewership records on its release. It was a walk down the memory lane that everyone wanted.

While talking about Friends, Lisa Kudrow, aka Phoebe Buffay, recently spoke about how her perception of her body changed after she bagged the role. Kudrow appeared on the Popcrushed podcast, where she described how she felt about her body image while making the show alongside Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

“I had body dysmorphia in the way of ‘Oh, I’m a stick.’ Just like my sister, just like my dad. And I wasn’t. At all!” Lisa Kudrow said. “I didn’t see it. I had no waist. I didn’t see it at all. I thought I was just really skinny, and I could just do whatever. And it wasn’t until Friends that I realized that I don’t really look like I thought I looked,” the actress added.

“It was just seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courteney and Jennifer in clothes. Lisa said. The actress also shared how Cox and Aniston would accompany her in the tailoring of her costumes to share their advice. Kudrow said that they did because they were like “sisters.”

“And that’s when I would see, oh, it’s not just about tailoring. ‘I’m not trying to say I was overweight either. I was not. I just had no idea of the actual shape of my body,” Lisa Kudrow said. However, the Friends actress said that it was okay to look like that and that one should do what they need to be healthy.

