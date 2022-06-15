Friends have given us various memorable moments that fans enjoy to date. One of the most loved and cherished moments was when Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry got married to Monica Geller played by Courteney Cox. The chemistry between the two onscreen, really made the fans feel as though they were real-life couples.

Talking about the same, did you know Matthew was once claimed to have real feelings for the Bedtime Stories actress. Shocking right? But that’s absolutely true!

It was during an old interview with the Us Weekly that a source close to Matthew Perry revealed that the actor was deeply in love with Courteney Cox and was not able to get over her. The source said, “Matthew’s always been in love with her. Any girl he’s tried to date looked similar to Courteney.” The source concluded by saying Matthew “has never fully been able to get over her”.

Even though Matthew Perry could not have a relationship with Courteney Cox in real life, he did a pretty amazing job as her husband on friends. Chandler Bing and Monica Geller started as friends in the show and after 9 long seasons got married and were able to become a family with two kids. In the episodes, Monica and Chandler decided to have kids via surrogacy.

Matthew and Courteney were never seen in a relationship in real life. Courteney was first married to David Arquette from 1999-to 2013 after which she started dating her now-boyfriend Johnny McDavid. On the other hand, Matthew was in a relationship with Yasmine Bleeth and Julia Roberts back in the 90s before entering a six-year-long relationship with Lizzy Caplan.

Friends also brought characters like Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Joey Tribianni, Phoebe Buffay played by actors David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow respectively. The show had a run of 10 long seasons spanning 10 years from 1994 to 2004. The actors returned to their characters one last time in 2021, during the Friends Reunion episode which was broadcasted on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry was last seen along with the cast during the Friends Reunion. The actor has also been a part of many other series like Cougar Town, The Odd Couple, Go On, The Good Wife and many more.

