The American sitcom Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, Matthew Perry as Chandler and David Schwimmer as Ross was – and still is, one of the most-loved shows. While the sitcom received much love, its reunion special – which was released in 2021, also received much love.

While the special reunion aired on HBO Max on May 27, 2021, we have now come across a video of another reunion between the Friends- but not all of them. As per this video doing the rounds on social media, Joey and Ross aka Matt & David had a reunion and it’s just too awesome to not watch in.

In a video shared by Instagram page chandlerbinginsane, the two Friends – ‘Joey’ Matt LeBlanc and ‘Ross’ David Schwimmer meet each other at a party. A clip from the show ‘Episodes,’ this video sees Ross dressed in a business suit while Joey rocks a royal blue silk kurta complete with elaborate and detailed gold embroidery around the neck and wrists. These Friends really seem pole apart, don’t they?

While the interaction between the friends is light and fun, with Matt LeBlanc’s Joey questioning David Schwimmer’s Ross for wearing a suit to a ‘clothing optional’ party and the latter calling Matt’s Alladin-inspired outfit something like what a ‘Mrs Roper’ would wear. Seeing this interaction between both of Rachel’s exes all we can remember is the bond the two spend on the show.

From the two having the best sleep ever in each other’s arms – not once but twice and even then making their way down the fire escape face-to-face (and you know face-to-…, you know what [wink!]) have all come alive in our minds. We wonder if after this surprising reunion whether the two had another amazing nap together on the couch. We would love to see them cosying together once more – wouldn’t you!

