Zayn Malik leaving One Direction was the worst breakup ever. We were all very young and naive to understand what went wrong but back then also, it was really difficult for us fans to digest this news. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Harry Styles reacted to Zayn’s exit from 1D and how it impacted him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was last year when the boy band celebrated their 10th anniversary and ever since then, the fans have been waiting for them to announce their reunion. 1D enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 23 million followers on Instagram.

Back in 2020, Harry Styles appeared on The Howard Stern Show and spoke about Zayn Malik exiting One Direction. Zayn reportedly left the band to pursue his career as a solo singer and did pretty well for himself.

Harry Styles said, “I don’t know if I could say it’s something he shouldn’t have done. I just didn’t feel that way. So, it’s hard for me to condemn it, ’cause I don’t.”

The Adore You singer continued and said, “Especially in hindsight looking at it now, the last thing that I would’ve wanted is for him to have stayed there if he didn’t want to be there,” as reported by E!News.

Also, on the 10th anniversary of One Direction, Harry Styles penned an emotional for his fans on Instagram and wrote, “I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten. H”

What are your thoughts on Harry opening up on Zayn Malik’s exit from 1D? Tell us in the comments below.

