Spider-Man: No Way Home has shattered Avengers: Endgame’s digital record sales, and it has been just over two months since the release of the Tom Holland starrer. The latest Marvel flick made it to the big screens in December last year and immediately became a hit. Fans poured into the theatres to watch the Jon Watts directorial.

It was being said that the movie will give competition to some of the biggest films under the MCU’s banner. Recently, the film became the third highest-grossing movie of all time in the US, surpassing Avatar, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and many other flicks.

Currently, Spider-Man: No Way Home has made $1.8 billion at the box office worldwide, which is quite remarkable, considering that it was released in the pandemic era. Now, it was reported by Media Plays News that the Tom Holland starrer has become the American streaming service Vudu’s top-selling digital pre-ordered movie of all time, beating the previous record-holder, Avengers: Endgame.

Erik Davis, the managing editor at Fandango, the company that owns the streaming service, released a statement saying, which read “Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the biggest superhero movies ever made, and a historic event for film fans, which makes it the perfect movie to add to your home collection… fans will want to relive every thrill, laugh, and emotional moment, and to share them with their friends and family. It’s no surprise that it’s Vudu’s hottest pre-order title of all time.”

Not only this, Tom Holland-led became the biggest film of 2021 as well. A lot of it can be attributed to the secret cameos of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Though rumours regarding this were already widespread, fans were surprised to see the former Spideys coming back.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will also be available for digital purchase on 22nd March and 4K UHD and Blu-ray on 12th April. Other than Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, it stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more.

