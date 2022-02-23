Tom Holland felt extremely guilty for lying about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s secret cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so much so that he lost sleep over it. The Marvel flick that was released in December 2021 quickly became the 3rd highest-grossing movie of all time in the US while breaking some other huge records worldwide.

Currently, the movie has made over $1.8 billion in a matter of two months and a few days. There are several reasons behind the film garnering such big numbers, and the most prominent of them all is the special surprise cameo of the former Spideys.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s entire cast and crew, along with a few other people who were aware of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s appearance, lied about it if and when they were asked about it. This included Tom Holland, who has had trouble keeping spoilers sealed even after signing an NDA. But the actor managed to not peep a word about this.

Now, Tom Holland is opening up about how he felt guilty about lying about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While appearing on Late Night with Seth Myers to discuss his new movie Uncharted, which is already being called a hit despite releasing less than a week ago. Holland revealed that he lost sleep over hiding the truth from everyone, and he had to grapple with the guilt.

“I am a very honest person, by nature. Which has gotten me into trouble in the past… Every time I say like, ‘So, Tobey…’ I’m like ‘Shhhh. Shut up! Don’t say that!’ So, yeah, I’m just very honest. So, on the press tour, journalists are like, ‘So, were Tobey and Andrew in this movie?’ I’m like, ‘No, they’re not,” Tom said.

Tom Holland added, “Stop asking me that.’ And I go home and almost can’t sleep. I’m calling up my mom. ‘I just feel so guilty for all the lies,'” while talking about lying about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s secret appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

