Koimoi Audience Poll 2021: From Don’t Look Up To Spider-Man: No Way Home – Vote For Best Hollywood Film

Koimoi Audience Poll: 2021 has been one of the best years in terms of content. Owing to the 2nd and 3rd wave of COVID, movie buffs saw a range of Hollywood films and series while continuing the Work from Home trend. Just like 2020, last year was no different for many as Hollywood spoilt the fans with some most innovative and gripping storylines. Right from Spider-Man: No Way Home to Shang-Chi And The Legends Of The Ten Rings and A Quiet Place 2 among many others became everyone’s favourite.

As we move forward let’s take a look at our nominations for the Best Hollywood Films that we found gripping and worth watching. Make sure you don’t forget to drop your votes, too

Let’s begin with:

Don’t Look Up

Helmed by Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, in the lead roles while Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi and Cate Blanchett are playing key roles. The nail-biting tale is a satire of two astronauts who do everything in an attempt to warn humans about an approaching comet that will destroy civilization.

Dune

Starring an ensemble cast of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Issac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Borlin, Dave Bautista, and Jason Momoa among others, Dune is based on a 1965 classic sci-fi novel by a Frank Herbert with the same name. As per the storyline, Timothée who plays Paul’s character must go to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Well, the name is enough! MCU made sure to put a beautiful end to 2021 by releasing everyone’s favourite Spider-Man’s latest instalment No Way Home. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe among many others, Spider-Man approaches Doctor Strange aka Benedict to fix a problem after the world comes to know Holland aka Peter Parkar is the Spider-Man

King Richard

Last but not the least, on our list is King Richard that stars Will Smith in the title role, along with Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal. King Richard is a biographical drama based on the life of Richard Williams- a father and coach of ace tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Well, these are our top 4 nominations for the Best Hollywood Film of 2021. But you do vote and let us know do would you like to give the title of Best Hollywood Film?

