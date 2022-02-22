Just a few days more and we’ll soon get to witness Robert Pattinson creating magic on the big screens with his upcoming DC film The Batman. Robert who is currently busy with the promotions of the film has always been vocal about how tough it has been for him to work as the orphaned superhero.

According to the latest scoop on the upcoming movie, the lead actor has now revealed the hassles he has faced during the making of the film. Read on to know more!

As per the media outlet Screenrant, during a recent Q&A event for the cast of Batman, Robert Pattinson had opened up about the difficulties he faces while shooting. The actor claimed that it was really tough to act under the Batman costumes, sharing a time when he had to take several takes for one scene. Robert also claimed that filmmaker Matt Reeves would always ask for more takes, not realizing how frustrated the actor was.

Talking about the incident Matt Reeves said, “One of the things I love to do when I’m working with actors is say, ‘Well come take a look’. And [Rob would] be like, ‘How can that not be enough? I’m overacting. It’s ridiculous.’ And I’d say, ‘Come take a look, Rob.’ He’d go, ‘Oh, you can’t see my eyes.’” Robert Pattinson, then took over saying, “That was maybe the worst day of the whole shoot, because I really, genuinely thought it was you that was wrong. And then I was like, ‘How can we be doing 40 takes?’ And then you’re like, ‘Just come and look at it.’ And I was looking at it and I go, ‘Wow, I just look like — there’s nothing.’”

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman is all set to release on the 4th of March 2022.

