Tom Holland’s Uncharted has been declared a franchise by Sony after its massive success at the box office on the first opening weekend. The video-game adaptation, which sees Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan, earned $51 million in just four days, despite receiving low ratings by critics.

Recently, the director of the movie, Ruben Fleischer, praised Tom and revealed that the actor didn’t compromise this movie over superhit Spider-Man: No Way Home when the filming clashed. Holland’s Marvel flick became the biggest movie of 2021, and with his latest action-adventure movie, he is reigning the charts.

That being said, ever since Uncharted has topped the US box office, Sony Pictures is already celebrating Tom Holland starrer’s success by calling it a new movie franchise. According to Deadline, the company’s CEO Tom Rotham, sent a company-wide email to celebrate the success of the movie. Currently, the Mark Wahlberg starrer has churned in almost $140 million from across the globe.

Tom Rotham highlighted the Tom Holland-led as an example of movies still being able to be successful in theaters only in the email. The CEO also said that “Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company” while calling the movie a franchise. Though the plans for the next part are yet to be disclosed, fans can rest assured that there will be more to the video-game adaptation.

Recently, the movie’s director also revealed which scene was the most nerve-racking to shoot. Ruben Fleischer shared that the underwater scene from the movie proved to be the most difficult to film. In it, Holland’s Nathan Drake and Sophia Ali’s Chloe Frazer attempt to escape from a crypt as it fills with water.

The director also revealed that filming the scene mentioned above helped him in learning many new things when it comes to filming. Now that Sony has confirmed that Tom Holland’s Uncharted is the franchise, fans can anticipate much crazier stunts and scenes in the next movies.

