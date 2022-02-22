Daniel Radcliffe once revealed that he didn’t talk to Emma Watson for days after getting into an altercation on the sets of Harry Potter. Daniel and Emma grew siblings-like relationships through the years they were shooting the franchise. Recently, the cast and crew of the film series celebrated 20 years since the first movie came out.

The reunion special was streamed online and brought back many old memories for the artists as well as the fans. Watson, Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint, the iconic trio, sat down and reminisced about the old days at the sets and revealed creating a strong bond.

Despite that, there were times when the cast had arguments amongst themselves, for instance when Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe fought and didn’t talk for days after that. Back in 2012, the Harry Potter actor spoke with Radio Times and shared that he and Emma would have heated discussions a lot while filming the movies.

“Oh, God. We used to argue about everything. Religion. Politics. I remember one of the big arguments we had on the fourth film – we didn’t speak to each other for a couple of days – was about… She was arguing about the Latin language, that nobody knows what it sounds like, what a Latin accent should be. And I was like, ‘Yeah, but it’s still spoken a lot in the Catholic church,'” Daniel Radcliffe said while talking about arguing with Emma Watson on the sets of Harry Potter.

“Such a w**ky argument, looking back, and it got totally out of hand. She was furious; I was livid. I certainly would advise anyone, if you’re going to debate with her, know your s**t,” Daniel added. No matter how much the two fought, they remained good friends.

Currently, Daniel Radcliffe is working on the upcoming Roku biopic titled WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, in which he will take up the role of American singer Weird Al Yankovic. Meanwhile, Emma Watson, before the Harry Potter reunion, was last seen in 2019’s Little Women while continuing her activism work.

