Courteney Cox opens up about her cosmetic surgeries and other injections she got that went out of hand. The Friends alum has been hitting the headlines after appearing in the much-anticipated Scream. She is also starring in the Warner Bros. series Shining Vale, which will premiere in March this year.

Advertisement

The actress became famous after working on several films and series, but nothing has matched with her 90’s sitcom, Friends. Cox played the role of Monica Geller and won the hearts of millions of fans across the globe after playing the part of the New York-based chef with OCD.

Advertisement

However, being in the spotlight all the time is not always good. Courteney Cox has been open about getting cosmetic surgeries, but now the actress has shared that her obsession with the injections got too much. While speaking with The Sunday Times, the actress said that all the surgeries and needles she injected have made her look “really strange.”

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” Courteney Cox said. “And I didn’t realize that, oh s**t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now,” she continued. It is a very common practice for celebrities, mostly actresses, to get cosmetic surgeries.

Katy Perry, Khloe Kardashian, Britney Spears, Cardi B, Chrissy Teigen, Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie Jenner, and many more have admitted to getting such surgeries. However, many have denied getting them and speak against cosmetic injectables, including Jennifer Lopez, Cox’s Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Meryl Streep, and many more.

While talking about Courteney Cox, the actress recently shared what it felt like reuniting with the cast of Friends for the reunion that occurred last year. Courteney said that it was emotional and that she loved her co-stars.

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Felt ‘Ghosts Are Real’ & Revealed Having Apps To Hunt Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube