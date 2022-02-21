Do you believe in the supernatural, in ghosts? Well, if your answer is yes then you are not alone. As per a past conversation of actress-singer Selena Gomez, she too falls in this category. In fact, in a 2015 conversation, she not only admitted to believing in them but she also revealed she has apps on her phone to find them.

In a 2015 conversation, Selena got candid about her belief in ghosts and even opened a ghost-hunting app she uses. She also admitted that she uses the app to assess if there are any spirits at the various venues she visits on her tour. Read on.

During a 2015 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez got candid about her belief in ghosts. She even added that she uses her mobile phone to search for the phantoms from beyond the grave everywhere she goes. She told the host, “believe in ghosts, so I have a ghost app.”

Continuing further, Selena Gomez added, “I believe that spirits can tap into technology, why not right?” The singer-actress then proceeded to whip out her phone and ran the ghost-seeking app to test the NBC studios for sprits. Seeing this, Jimmy Fallon giggled while saying, “This is going to scare me.”

As Selena ran the app, some strange wave formations and inexplicable numbers showed across her cellphone’s screen. A few seconds later, the app spoke saying the word ’children’ in a gruff, sinister tone. Repeating what the app said, Ms Gomez asked the audience present in the studio, “Children…I don’t have any children so they must be mad at ya’ll.”

While Jimmy Fallon made fun of the app, Gomez insisted that it had once picked up people she knew ‘by name’. Here’s a partial snippet of Selena’s interview:

Talking about the app on her phone, Selena Gomez had the Ghost Hunter M2 app, an application that measures audio signals and magnetic fields to find unseen beings and forces. Aside from looking like a high-tech tool from your favourite sci-fi films, the app offers a triple-axis redundancy filter, a Spatial Displacement instrument, a Barometer Instrument, and a Luxscope instrument with a light sensor. Amazing right?! At the time of this interview, the app costs $0.99 at the iTunes store.

