Bangtan Boys aka BTS have a huge fan following all over the world, all credit goes to their soulful songs and mind-boggling grooves. Keeping side the whole world and focusing on a specific country, other than anime, the Korean boy band has managed to capture millions of hearts in Japan too.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the South Korean boy band was formed in 2010 and had their debut in 2013 under the banner of Big Hit Entertainments. The band consists of 7 members, V, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin.

Advertisement

Talking about the latest scoop on the boys, BTS fan following can at times end up going to any extent. One such incident is now the talk of the town in Japan as well as Korea. According to Korean netizens, it is being claimed that there is a shrine dedicated to the boys in Japan. Yes, you have heard that absolutely right.

According to the Korean netizens, there is a BTS shrine in Japan, which has displayed pictures of all the members of the band near the in order to lure the citizens of Japan. Not only this, the praying sessions at the shrine are priced at 5000 Yen. The talking about the shrine is located near a beach at the Izu Dog Resort. For the unknown, the shrine is actually dedicated to Guanyin who is said to be one of the Bodhisattvas associated with compassion.

The Korean netizens have now taken it to their Twitter handle to express displeasure feelings towards the shrine using the boy band’s images in order to mint money.

Check our their netizens and their Twitter reactions!

“this shrine is not dedicated to the K-Pop group but to Guanyin, with BTS as simply the name of the location” yeah right, because it’s a common location name. whatever the reason is, they are simply getting money off of the groups name. https://t.co/6NnxvbhskT — 랄 🏹 INVU (@DaisyTaeng) February 20, 2022

Ohhhhh they fucked up — Jsteph⁷🐟Missing Ateez Hrs💙D-11 Oneus💙D-99 MX (@Stephan03001312) February 20, 2022

I’m a Japanese fun of BTS. Japanese funs say No about this shrine. It’s so terrible.

Please know this. — 緑 (@ryo2ku) February 21, 2022

Imagine making a shrine over some fads — Lalissa (@LliliesLa) February 20, 2022

apparently this shrine in jpn is using bts’ brand name and photos without any permission from HYBE. the shrine is charging 2,000 yen, or roughly $17.39, to visit the temple while using the name and photo of BTS without permission. please report this to HYBE. https://t.co/blpeJdsYdZ — thea⁷ (@ggukubear) February 20, 2022

Apparently, someone made the little Shinto shrine By The Sea and putting up illegal BTS posters and marches just to bring more people to come. Japanese Army have already reported to Big Hit. They’re taking 2000yen to access this place like some attractions by using BTS fame. 🤬 https://t.co/x3W9l6zIN9 — Kei💜🕺👼OT⁷ 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@kei_ot7) February 20, 2022

What are your thoughts on the Japan Shrine using BTS’ images, would you visit it and pay 5000 yen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi

Must Read: BTS’s Jungkook & SUGA’s Collaborative OST For 7FATES: CHAKHO ‘Stay Alive!’ Out Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube