Korean BTS ARMY Express Displeasure Over A Shrine With Pictures OF The Boy Band Spread All Over It, Netizen Call It A Way Of Minting Money!
Korean Netizens In Shock On Hearing About A BTS Shrine In Japan ( Photo Credit – BTS official / Instagram; Allkpop / Twitter )

Bangtan Boys aka BTS have a huge fan following all over the world, all credit goes to their soulful songs and mind-boggling grooves. Keeping side the whole world and focusing on a specific country, other than anime, the Korean boy band has managed to capture millions of hearts in Japan too.

For the unversed, the South Korean boy band was formed in 2010 and had their debut in 2013 under the banner of Big Hit Entertainments. The band consists of 7 members, V, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin.

Talking about the latest scoop on the boys, BTS fan following can at times end up going to any extent. One such incident is now the talk of the town in Japan as well as Korea. According to Korean netizens, it is being claimed that there is a shrine dedicated to the boys in Japan. Yes, you have heard that absolutely right.

According to the Korean netizens, there is a BTS shrine in Japan, which has displayed pictures of all the members of the band near the in order to lure the citizens of Japan. Not only this, the praying sessions at the shrine are priced at 5000 Yen. The talking about the shrine is located near a beach at the Izu Dog Resort. For the unknown, the shrine is actually dedicated to Guanyin who is said to be one of the Bodhisattvas associated with compassion.

The Korean netizens have now taken it to their Twitter handle to express displeasure feelings towards the shrine using the boy band’s images in order to mint money.

Check our their netizens and their Twitter reactions!

What are your thoughts on the Japan Shrine using BTS’ images, would you visit it and pay 5000 yen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

