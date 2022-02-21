The Kardashians and them coming up with controversies every now and then is no new news. However, when we talk about Kim Kardashian, the one thing that always pops up in our mind is her infamous 2002 s*x tape scandal with singer-actor Ray J.

Advertisement

Well, it’s been almost a decade since the scandal happened, however, what was supposed to hurt Kim’s image ended up turning the whole table and bringing her fame, all thanks to her mother Kris Jenner.

Advertisement

Talking about the infamous s*x scandal, Kevin Blatt, who is Hollywood’s celebrity s*x tape broker, opened up about the amount actress Kim Kardashian made through her s*x tape with Ray J. While talking about it, in an interview with the Sun, Blatt revealed that Kim had made at least $20M with the s*x tape. Continuing to that, he also talked about what happened during the s*x tape deal back in 2006.

it was noted that Kim Kardashian used to work as a stylist for Brandy Melville, who was Ray J’s sister. At the time it was rumoured that Kim was dating Ray. In the same interview, Kevin Blatt claimed how he met Ray J for lunch saying, “This little guy pulled up in a Lamborghini and came walking in the restaurant.” He also explained how Ray talked about capturing his s*xual encounters with women who only some had heard of.

About the conversation between Ray and Blatt, the latter explained that Kim’s s*x tape was shot in 2002 during her vacation in Cabo with Ray to celebrate her 22nd birthday. Blatt then revealed that the rapper and Kim wanted to leak the tape for free, he said, “Ray J told me, ‘She( Kim) wants to be bigger than Paris’ I told him, ‘Ray J, you cannot let her release it for free – don’t let her do that.” He continued, “There’s too much money out there. I can give you the best deal ever and I’m gonna bring in somebody who’s gonna pay you a million dollars right now.'” As per Blatt, in the end, “I was ready to make a deal with him and pay him more money than he’s ever seen but he went behind our back and that’s fine.”

Claiming that the tape had a lot of x-rated scenes, which were deleted from the final video, Blatt remarked, “What I can tell you is that on the initial tape of Kim Kardashian there was a lot of stuff that was excluded. I don’t think the family would’ve been the entity that they are today if a lot of that other stuff had made it onto the final tape.”

While the total sum was not been disclosed, Blatt claimed that Kim alone would have gained more than $20 million. TooFab, in 2007, had reported that Ray J was earning $90,000 every 3 months from his loyalties.

That’s some real insane amount Kim made!

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is lately making headlines due to her split with husband Kanye West and her latest boyfriend Pete Davidson.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Kanye West Wants His Fans To Shout ‘Kimye Forever’ Whenever They Spot Pete Davidson As He Tries Getting Kim Kardashian Back

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube