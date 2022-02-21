Peacemaker Creator James Gunn Gets Engaged With Jennifer Holland
James Gunn Announces Engagement With Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland(Pic Credit: Instagram/jamesgunn, jenniferlholland)

James Gunn is known for being a master filmmaker, as everyone has seen his directing skills in multiple superhero films. Days after Peacemaker starring John Cena ended, the filmmaker has now surprised everyone by announcing his engagement with Jennifer Holland, who also played one of the lead characters in the DCEU show.

Advertisement

The two are in a relationship since 2015 and they have worked together on several projects. She was also part of the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, where she played an NSA agent, working closely with Amanda Waller. However, Gunn gave her a much bigger role in the recently wrapped DC show. She played the character named Emilia Harcourt.

James Gunn took to his Instagram account and shared the good news with his followers. On the other hand, Jennifer Holland also confirmed the news about their engagement on social media and wrote, “Happiness”.

Trending

Tom Cruise’s Ex-Manager Reveals How Short-Tempered The Mission Impossible Actor Is; Says, “He Threw The Album Hard At Me”
Did You Know? Thapki Pyar Ki 2 Fame Aakash Ahuja Was Considered For Marvel’s Eternals Before Kumail Nanjiani

Advertisement

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out