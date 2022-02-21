James Gunn is known for being a master filmmaker, as everyone has seen his directing skills in multiple superhero films. Days after Peacemaker starring John Cena ended, the filmmaker has now surprised everyone by announcing his engagement with Jennifer Holland, who also played one of the lead characters in the DCEU show.

The two are in a relationship since 2015 and they have worked together on several projects. She was also part of the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, where she played an NSA agent, working closely with Amanda Waller. However, Gunn gave her a much bigger role in the recently wrapped DC show. She played the character named Emilia Harcourt.

James Gunn took to his Instagram account and shared the good news with his followers. On the other hand, Jennifer Holland also confirmed the news about their engagement on social media and wrote, “Happiness”.

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland's delightful announcement won many hearts as fans and industry friends are pouring their love on the newly engaged couple. Among those offering their best wishes, several actors have worked with Gunn, including The Suicide Squad star Viola Davis and Daniela Melchior, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker actor Steve Agee, along with the Guardians Of The Galaxy actress Karen Gillan. Meanwhile, Gunn knew about Holland after his friend Michael Rosenbaum, known for playing Lex Luthor in Smallville, offered to set them up after the director inquired about the actress. Later, Rosenbaum's then-girlfriend spoke about the filmmaker with the Peacemaker star. However, she wasn't aware of him even though James had made some record-shattering films. Talking about the same, Jennifer Holland had told Hollywood Reporter, "She described James Gunn as a producer-director. I guess the fact that she put producer first or something, it just kind of gave me weird vibes. He seemed so incredibly charming in interviews." Talking about their first meeting, Holland added, "I just told him my whole life story. We spent like seven hours together and that's it. That's how it started."