John Cena’s Peacemaker’s season finale was just released, and the helmer, James Gunn, reveals that it broke an HBO Max Original series streaming record. The series is a spin-off of DC’s 2021 movie The Suicide Squad. Cena’s character Christopher Smith is a pacifist who will achieve peace at any cost, even if it requires killing hundreds.

The show opened to raving reviews, with the fans wanting more and more after each episode. Viewers have praised the wrestler turned actor’s performance, juvenile comedy, action sequences, and everything else one would expect from a superhero series.

Now that the first season of Peacemaker has ended after eight episodes, James Gunn has revealed that the finale broke HBO’s streaming record. The director took to Twitter to share the news. He said that the John Cena starrer’s last episode broke the record for the biggest single-day release for an HBO Max Original series ever.

Even John Cena shared the news. Both also revealed that Peacemaker’s viewership grew immensely from the time it premiered its first episode in January. James Gunn and Cena further reported that the season finale’s viewership was up by 44% when compared to the series premiere episode.

Check out the tweets here:

F#CK YEAH!! Peacemaker finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series ever and finale viewing was up 44% over premiere. Thanks to all the fans who kept showing up more and more every week this season. @HboMax @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/pp8c9JGuGl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 18, 2022

Just learned from the good folks at @hbomax that the #PEACEMAKER finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series and was up 44% over the premiere episode! That is a F#CKLOAD of ✌️ and does not happen without ALL OF YOU! Truly grateful. Ready for Season ✌️! — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 18, 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy director thanked the fans for watching the show and for showing up more and more in numbers after each episode, while the former wrestler said that he was “truly grateful” for the fans and wrote that he is ready for the second season.

It was recently revealed that Peacemaker has been renewed for another season by HBO. John Cena will be back as the superhero, and James Gunn will continue writing and directing it. Other than John, the series stars Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Alison Araya, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and many more actors.

