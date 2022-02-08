Zoe Saldana says Marvel forced her to remove a social media post related to James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as it could potentially contain spoilers. For the unversed, the studio takes huge measures to make sure that no spoilers are slipped out, even accidentally. Several actors are also made to sign an NDA because of the same reason.

As the MCU started Phase 4 with a kick in 2021, and now, it has more exciting projects lined up. The GOTG Vol. 3 will be the last part of the series, and recently the movie went on the floors. Recently, Vin Diesel aka Groot, shared a video of him right before recording his dialogues.

Even Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora, took to her social media to share a post related to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, it was removed after Marvel forced her to do it as there might be some hidden spoilers in it. The video included Zoe in her character makeup, sipping a Mate tea while flipping through the pages of what looked like the script of the Chris Pratt-led film.

After removing the video, Zoe Saldana reposted it, but this time she made sure to cover what the studio wanted her to hide. “Had to take this down before because of Marvel Security. Now that I covered what they don’t want you to see, let’s just focus on the Mate!!!!! #mate #gamora #bebe,” the caption read. Zoe had covered the possible Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script as she posted the video again.

A lot of fans replied under the comment sections. “Not me zooming in….trying to get a peak,” one wrote. Another fan commented, *me trying to see what’s on those papers*. One more fan took a hilarious dig at another MCU actor who is known for leaking spoilers accidentally. “Tom Holland watch and learn,” the user wrote.

Other than Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, and Vin Diesel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also cast Dave Bautista, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, and many more talented actors.

