We often witness singers halting their concerts in the middle of the same to help their fans with anything and everything. Harry Styles is one prime example of this and now, Billie Eilish is also debuting in the same list. The 20-year-old singer is currently touring and was performing in Atlanta, Georgina on Saturday where she helped a fan with medical issues halting her ongoing concert. That’s such a sweet gesture, isn’t it?

Billie is currently on a World Tour and was performing at the Farm Arena, Atlanta when the incident took place. The singer’s kind gesture is winning hearts all over, on social media and well, there’s a reason why Billie is so popular among her fans.

According to an Entertainment Tonight report, Billie Eilish stopped amid the concert and helped a fan who had breathing issues. The singer asked, “You need an inhaler?” adding to this, Billie asked her crew, “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

Billie Eilish later comforts the fans and asks the fans around her to give her some space and said, “Give her some time. Don’t crowd.” She further asked, “You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?”

Not just that, the Bad Guy singer also said, “I love you,” to the fan while blowing her a kiss. That indeed is a dream come true for millions of fans.

Take a look at the video here:

We are not crying, you are.

Reacting to the video, a Billie Eilish fan commented, “Travis Scott should learn something from this.” Another fan commented, “And this is how you stop a show. This is how you have human decency for someone. This is how you care and show love. Go Billie!” A third fan commented, “So proud of you you put people before yourself great job great heart 💜 ❤️❤️”

What are your thoughts on Billie halting her concert and helping her fan? Tell us in the space below.

