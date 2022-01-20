The 64th Grammy Awards, which were earlier scheduled to be held here on January 31, have been moved to a later date owing to the surge in the Omicron variant in downtown Los Angeles.

The ceremony will now be held on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, for which Trevor Noah, long-running host of ‘The Daily Show’ and of the 2021 Grammys, will return as master of ceremonies, reports ‘Variety’.

Additional details about the dates and locations of other official Grammy Week events, including the Premiere Ceremony, the MusiCares Person of the Year benefit concert (which will honour Joni Mitchell), and the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala (honouring Sony Music chief Rob Stringer) are still awaited, according to ‘Variety’.

This is the first time in the history of the prestigious award ceremony that it will be held in Las Vegas. The move has bumped the CMT Awards, which were originally scheduled to air live on April 3 night on CBS.

Jon Batiste is leading the 2022 Grammy nominee list with 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight noms each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have seven nominations apiece.

Jesse Collins, Raj Kapoor and Ben Winston will serve as executive producers, with Kapoor, an Indian American entertainment executive, taking over the reins from Winston as the showrunner.

