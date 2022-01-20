Actress Kristin Davis, who played the part of Charlotte Goldenblatt in the iconic TV series ‘Sex and the City’, thinks it could provide some valuable life lessons for her own children.

Kristin, who has Wilson, 3, and Gemma, 10, said, “Now that she’s older and now that she’s getting exposed from her friends to all this stuff, even though I’m very controlling… I’m thinking I’m going to use it as a teaching tool.”

Kristin Davis is determined to be open and honest with her kids. The actress believes it’s “super important” that her children don’t feel “embarrassed” to discuss potentially awkward issues, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kristin Davis told ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’: “I don’t want her to feel embarrassed. I want her to talk to me. I’m a single mom, it’s super important … gotta keep them talking.

“You know, Sex and the City is kind of a good educational-type thing … for later.”

Last month, Kristin revealed that she didn’t hesitate to join ‘And Just Like That…‘. Kristin Davis reprised the role of Charlotte for the ‘Sex and the City’ revival series, and Kristin had no hesitation about committing herself to the project. She said: “I didn’t think twice.”

She also insisted she’s “not Charlotte” when it comes to policing what her kids wear.

The actress admitted to being “pretty loose” in comparison to her on-screen character, who is much more strict.

Kristin Davis shared, “I let my older child, especially, wear whatever she wants. And the younger boy, you know, sometimes it’s more about ‘You need to be warm.’ Like the basics, right? But I’m pretty loose.”

