Chris Noth, who faces sexual assault allegations, has been snipped from the upcoming finale of HBO Max’s ‘Sex and the City’ sequel series ‘And Just Like That’, ‘Variety’ has confirmed.

The series will stream its final episode of the season on February 3.

Noth’s character, Mr Big, was killed off in the first episode of ‘And Just Like That’ after he suffered a heart attack while riding the state-of-the-art exercise bike Peloton.

Noth was reportedly set to appear in the finale in a fantasy sequence where Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie reunites with Mr Big while visiting the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris to scatter his ashes.

According to ‘Variety’, HBO Max had no comment to offer in response to the news, but the website quotes reports saying that the creative team behind ‘And Just Like That’ decided the footage of Noth intended for the season finale was not narratively significant enough to justify saving it from the cutting room floor.

Previously, another woman had come forward with allegations against actor Chris Noth, becoming the fifth person this month to accuse the ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Law and Order’ star of sexual assault.

In a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile claimed she was “sexually victimised” and “sexually abused” by Noth in 2002. She claimed Noth forcibly pulled her, kissed her and touched her breasts, reports variety.com.

“I was trying to get him to stop,” Gentile said.

The day after the alleged incident, Gentile claims Noth called her and said if she “ever told a soul about what happened the night before, that he would ruin my career, I would never sing again and he would blacklist me in the business”.

Noth has previously denied all other allegations, calling them “categorically false”.

