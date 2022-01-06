Cambridgeshire-born Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel has worked with top filmmakers such as Danny Boyle, Christopher Nolan, Tom Harper, and the most recent with Adam McKay in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’.

The 31-year-old actor feels proud of the work he has done with these names and his journey in the world of acting. He first starred in the Boyle’s ‘Yesterday’. He was later seen in ‘The Astronaut’, ‘Tenet’ and his most recent release is ‘Don’t Look Up’.

Talking to IANS in a chat, Himesh Patel spoke about collaborating with names such as extraordinary filmmakers. He said: “I am very proud of the fact that I have managed to work with several sorts of filmmakers that I admire and liked to work with. It’s been a wonderful few years.”

“Hopefully I continue working with great filmmakers and I would love to work with these filmmakers again,” Himesh Patel added.

Netflix’s satirical science fiction black comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’ tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy the earth.

Patel revealed the reason why the element of comedy was so important for the film.

“I think when it comes to a message for a movie like this, a comedy is the most powerful way to really put the case across because it can really it wrong foots people. People think they are watching a comedy specially with a name like Adam’sa.”

Himesh Patel added: “But there are moments of really powerful and dramatic sequences and I think they are all the more powerful, so I think it relaxes the audiences and then can really make an impact. No pun intended.”

The film also features a stellar cast of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and Timothee Chalamet.

It is streaming on Netflix.

