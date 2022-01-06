Steve Harvey is known worldwide thanks to him hosting shows like ‘The Steve Harvey Morning Show’, ‘Family Feud’, ‘Celebrity Family Feud’, and Miss Universe. Born Broderick Stephen Harvey, this television and radio presenter started his entertainment career as a stand-up comedian and is now one of the best entertainers in America.

With an impressive career, starting off as a stand-up comedy in the early 1980s before venturing into the fields of hosting, writing, acting and business, do you wonder what his net worth is? Well, if you do we are here with the figures and also how and where he makes the dough from. Scroll on.

As per a report by celebrity net worth, Steve Harvey has a net worth of around $200 million. So where did he amass it from? As per the site, the former stand-up comedian made around $45 million between June 2017 and June 2018, another $45 million between June 2018 and June 2019 from his various endeavours.

It further stated that out of the above-mentioned figures of an average annual salary, Steve Harvey makes at least $10 million from his hosting duties on Family Feud. Another $20 million of this comes from his radio hosting duties. Now, these are impressive numbers.

While most of his annual income is either from hosting Family Feud or radio hosting duties, Steve Harvey also has several businesses and income sources. Some other ventures Harvey has been involved in include his book ‘Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man’ (2009) – which inspired the 2012 ensemble film Think Like a Man. This book was on the New York Times bestseller list for 64 weeks. He has also published a few more books like ‘Straight Talk, No Chaser’ (2010), ‘Act Like A Success’ (2014) and ‘Jump: Take the Leap of Faith to Achieve Your Life of Abundance’ (2016).

He also launched the dating site Delightful, in a joint venture with IAC in 2014. Together with Ellen DeGeneres, Harvey co-created the show Little Big Shots in 2016, which he also hosted until 2019.

In one past report, via Meaww, Steve Harvey attributed his success to his faith in God. Well, we have to say besides faith in the Lord, his hard work and dedication are also responsible for this success – don’t you agree?

