Harnaaz Sandhu is on cloud nine ever since she has won Miss Universe 2021 pageant. And well, it makes sense; making your country proud on an international level is nothing short of extraordinary and inspiring to so many young people out there. In a recent interview, Sandhu gave a befitting reply to trolls who have been commenting on her pageant win and gave a reference to the Olympics. Scroll below to read the scoop.

After Lara Dutta, it is Harnaaz who brought the crown home after 21 long years.

Harnaaz Sandhu in a conversation with Mid-Day, beauty gave a befitting reply to people who have been saying that she won Miss Universe 2021 because of having a pretty face.

Harnaaz Sandhu said, “There are a lot of people who say [I] won because [I] have a pretty face. But I know the amount of effort that went behind it. Instead of indulging in argument, I’d rather work hard to make them realise [my worth]. This is the stereotype that I want to break. This [win] is a lot like an Olympic [win]. When we appreciate a sportsperson who represents the country, why can’t we [appreciate] beauty pageant winners? However, mindsets are changing, and I am happy to be breaking stereotypes already.”

The 21-year-old further expressed her wish to break stereotypes in the film industry also and said, “I don’t want to be a normal actress. I want to be one of those who are very influential, and who break stereotypes by choosing strong characters, being wise, and inspirational.”

What are your thoughts on Harnaaz Sandhu’s befitting reply to people commenting on her Miss Universe 2021 pageant? Tell us in the comments below.

