After bringing home the prestigious Miss Universe 2021 trophy after 21 years, Harnaaz Sandhu has been on cloud nine. Since her win, the model/actor has heaped praises for Priyanka Chopra, who she claims is an inspiration for her. In a recent interview, Harnaaz even talked about starring biopic on the life of Desi Girl as she has inspired her throughout the journey.

After Harnaaz won the contest, she was showered with love and wishes, even the former Miss World PeeCee along with former Miss Universes’ Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta congratulated her.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Harnaaz Sandhu was asked about a prominent personality, whose biopic she would love to work in, with great pride, Miss Universe 2021 winner said, “Priyanka Chopra. I would love to love to be part of that. I think she has inspired me throughout her journey and she will keep on inspiring millions of us.”

Earlier when Harnaaz Sandhu won the title of Miss Diva 2021, she talked about her love for The Matrix Resurrections star and reveals why she looks up to the beauty queen, she told Rediff, “Priyanka Chopra has been my biggest inspiration. She has created her own brand and represented India not only in beauty pageants but also through her acting and singing talent. She has made India proud and I am hoping to follow her footsteps and bring glory back the way she did.”

Celebrating her Miss Universe 2021 win, PeeCee congratulated Sandhu on her Twitter and wrote, “And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India. Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years!”

And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India ✨👏🏽 Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years! https://t.co/sXtZzrNct8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Steve Harvey who was hosting the beauty contest asked Harnaaz Sandhu to imitate cat on stage which didn’t go well with the netizens. He was faced with heavy backlash and recently when the model/actor was asked about the same, she told India Today, “I am happy that Steve, such a spontaneous and wonderful personality (one of my favourite personalities as well) asked me such a question that I could be myself on the stage and I got to showcase one of my big talents.”

