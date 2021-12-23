After Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000, Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 title after 21 years. The past two winners are currently the top actresses and following their footsteps, the recent winner is also planning to step into Bollywood. Although she’s already an actress but now she is eager to show her talent in the Hindi film industry.

In a recent interview, Harnaaz opened up about her future plans, favourite actor or director to work with, she even talked about her love and respect for Shah Rukh Khan.

During the conversation with ETimes, Harnaaz Sandhu revealed her plans to step into the Bollywood industry, she told, “I don’t know what would happen, because I am a person who never plans life. But given a chance, I would love to be a part of it, because that has been my dream. I am an actor by profession, I’ve done theatre for the last 5 years.”

Harnaaz Sandhu added, “I have a vision of influencing people and breaking stereotypes of what women are and what they can be, and that can happen through acting. Because in today’s times, people get so intimidated, so influenced by movies. That’s the way I can influence people and inspire them by following my passion, just doing the best for society.”

Talking about working with any particular actor or director, Miss Universe 2021 shared, “Given a chance, I am excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I love the way he works, I love the quality, the art, the feeling and the depth of each and every detail that’s in his movies and his work.”

Pouring her love on SRK, Harnaaz Sandhu says, “I have mentioned this before. I share a lot of respect and love for Shah Rukh Khan. The amount of hard work he has done and is still doing, it’s never enough I think. But he has always stayed grounded, he has always managed the success. And the way he has been talking in every interview, that really inspired me, that it’s just about your attitude that takes you places. He is a wonderful artist and a wonderful human being.”

Well, it’ll be interesting to see Harnaaz romancing SRK in a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Let us know in the comments below about your thoughts on the same.

