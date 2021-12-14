Harnaaz Sandhu has brought home the Miss Universe crown after a long 21 years. Yesterday (13th Dec) was a day of victory and happiness for India and we are very proud of Harnaaz for her marvelous win! However, while many of her fans are rejoicing her win, some of them are in the thought that will the diva make a stunning entry into the Bollywood industry! But did you know that the 21-year-old already has an on-screen experience in the past and maybe you missed it?

So let’s check out when and how the current Miss Universe got her debut role!

So, Harnaaz Sandhu had first featured in some Punjabi movies such as Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. However, these movies have not yet been released on the big screens.

Apart from these, Harnaaz Sandhu has also made her debut in the television industry, as she featured in Udaariyaan, which airs on Colors tv. The 21-year-old had entered as a cameo actress wherein she was shown to be participating in a beauty pageant across protagonist, Jasmin which is played by Isha Malviya.

Udaariyaan and Harnaaz fans, are you listening?!

Coming back to the present, it is said that, fans believe that the best thing Harnaaz did to turn things into her favour was the Meow she did during the semi-final round of Miss Universe 2021. When the 21-year-old was called upon by host Steve Harvey asking her about her hobby to mimic animals, the host went on to ask Harnaaz to do any particular impression.

While Harnaaz shyly claimed she couldn’t believe that she was doing this, she confessed that she is a cat lover and so she would do an impression of a cat. As the 21-year-old gave her best cat impression, the whole place was filled with a huge round of applause from the audience!

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Harnaaz Sandhu has won India the tile after 21 long years after it was won back in 2000 by actress Lara Dutta. Before the two, it was Sushmita Sen who was the first-ever diva to bring the title home, back in 1994.

