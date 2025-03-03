There’s a separate fan base for Tiger Shroff’s Ronny. Fans cannot keep calm as the actor is returning to the big screens with his much-loved character in Baaghi 4. It’s been a while since he’s tasted success at the box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Tiger was last seen on the big screens in Singham Again. He’s joined Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as ACP Satya. Shroff has entertained fans with many action films in recent years, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath, but unfortunately, they failed to impress the audiences.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Expectations

Baaghi 4 is slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025. Makers have promised a thrilling ride as the latest posters unveiled by the makers claimed, “This time he is not the same.” Tiger Shroff is returning as Ranveer “Ronny” Pratap Singh, and there are huge expectations as the actor hasn’t delivered success at the box office in the last 6 years.

Tiger Shroff had last delivered a hit alongside Hrithik Roshan in War (2019), which earned 319 crores (all languages included). Ever since, he’s been a part of 5 other films but they were either box office duds or losing affairs.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s last 5 films at the Indian box office below:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores (flop)

(flop) Ganapath: 9 crores (flop)

(flop) Heropanti 2: 26.50 crores (flop)

(flop) Baaghi 3: 97.32 crores (losing)

(losing) War: 319 crores (hit)

It is to be noted that we have not considered Singham Again in the list, as it featured Tiger Shroff in a cameo appearance.

If Baaghi 4 achieves the hit target, Tiger Shroff will finally break the bad spell after 6 long years. The pre-release buzz has been favorable so far, here’s hoping the trend will continue. Fingers crossed!

More about Baaghi 4

Directed by A Harsha, the action thriller also features Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa, among others. It is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

