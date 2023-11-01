Many big names from Bollywood made their way to the Jio World Plaza launch in Mumbai yesterday, October 31. From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra to Sara Ali Khan, fans were excited to spot their favorite stars at the Ambani event. However, who grabbed the limelight were Sky Force co-stars Harnaaz Sandhu and Veer Pahariya.

Harnaaz and Veer made a joint appearance at the Jio World Plaza opening in Mumbai and they looked stunning. Twinning in black, the Miss Universe 2021 complemented Veer’s Indian look as she wore a gorgeous black dress.

Fans soon took to the comments and asked if the duo is dating. For the uninitiated, Veer Pahariya is Sara Ali Khan’s ex-boyfriend. “They are dating?,” asked one netizen, while another wrote, “Bro a Girl and a Boy can be frnds.”

Another comment read, “Not every male and female spotted together need to be romantically linked and lol btw this is the guy Sara was referring to in Koffee With Karan as “ he is everyone’s ex” @veerpahariya dude is known for multiple relationships etc.”

Meanwhile, fans spotted Boney Kapoor posing with daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend and Veer’s brother, Shikhar Pahariya.

Placed in BKC, Jio World Plaza (JWP) will open its doors to the public on November 1. Many other celebs including Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the star-studded event.

Veer first made headlines after Koffee With Karan 7’s episode starring Janhvi and Sara. Karan revealed on his show that both the stars have dated a sibling duo.

Karan said on Koffee With Karan 7, “I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don’t know the level of your friendship today, but I don’t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before…” He continued, “I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building.”

While Sara and Janhvi didn’t reveal their names, fans were quick to dig out that it was the Pahariya brothers.

On the other hand, Harnaaz and Veer will be seen in Sky Force, which is said to be an untold true story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan.

