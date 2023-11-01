Punjabi singer Shubh has been in the news for a while after he allegedly mocked Indira Gandhi’s assassination at his London concert. His act was recently condemned by Kangana Ranaut who had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to call out his alleged act. After the controversy, the singer’s India tour was canceled. Now Shubh has finally broken his silence about the controversy.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shubh penned a long note and revealed that a lot of things including clothes, jewelry and phones were thrown at him in the concert. He also requested fans to stop the hate and the negativity.

His note on Instagram read, “No matter what I do, some people will find something to bring it against me. A lot of clothes, jewelry and phones were thrown at me by the audience at my first show in London. I was there to perform, not to see what got thrown at me and what is on it. The team has worked very hard for the last couple of months to perform for you all. STOP SPREADING HATE AND NEGATIVITY.”

It was yesterday when Tejas actress Kangana Ranaut slammed singer Shub for allegedly glorifying the killers of former Prime Minister Of India Indira Gandhi. Her tweet read, “Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours. When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not of bravery. One must be ashamed of such a cowardly attack on an elderly lady who was disarmed and unaware, a lady who was the chosen leader of a democracy, nothing to glorify here Shubham ji. Shame !!!.”

Read the tweet here:

Khalistani singer Shubh glorified Indira Gandhi’s killers in London by wearing hoodie with pic and date of her assassination on the map of Punjab. Earlier, when he posted distorted map of Bharat, Congress and the leftist ecosystem defended him tooth and nail. pic.twitter.com/phiufU5c9y — BALA (@erbmjha) October 31, 2023

For the ones wondering what happened, Shubh was seen flaunting a hoodie that had a pic and date of assassination printed on the map of Punjab at his concert that took place in London recently.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut, the actress will be next seen in Emergency, where she will step into the shoes of the former PM Indira Gandhi.

