Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, and everyone is well aware of that. Not a single day passes by when his fans don’t trend his old quotes, throwback stories, interesting anecdotes, or family photos on social media. SRK, who lives up to his title of King of Bollywood, has often courted controversies for the statements he has made in the past. In today’s throwback, we will tell you about such a statement that netizens are now irked with.

Recently, a Redditor took to the platform to share SRK’s alleged statement he has made about women rubbing his legs and kissing him. Netizens are expressing disappointment with his comment, sparking a debate compared to Salman Khan.

The Reddit post sees a photo of Shah Rukh Khan wearing a white round-neck T-shirt and his quote printed alongside. It reads, “Women should rub my legs, hold me tight, kiss me full mouthed on my lips. They should make blatant passes.” Well, not only that, SRK had also once said, “Please sit! This may be politically incorrect, but actually, when I speak to a woman, I’d like her to be lying down.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s both statements about women have resurfaced by netizens and have drawn a comparison between him and Salman Khan. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “The thing is Op is writing about SRK statement Meanwhile he is Selmon Boi Fan Well You Know Very Well How He Treats Women. now that’s HYPOCRISY.”

While another said, “Wow that’s news to me. Salman is a vile human & a disgusting pos. Idk how people like him have fans. At this rate seems like there’s no one even remotely nice in bollywood.”

A third user commented, “I don’t get how people find these witty and charming.”

The fourth one said, “Not the first time he had said something creepy and has been defended by his fans and PR by saying it’s “sarcasm and wit.” And another wrote, “That’s witty and charming, not disgusting. On a serious note, I wonder how the comments on this post would’ve been if someone like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer, or Ranbir made these statements.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani, which will hit the big screens on Christmas. But before that, he’s set to treat the fans with his cameo in Tiger 3, which will be released on Diwali.

Coming back, well, this was one of the times when Shah Rukh Khan has made such a comment that has irked netizens. Do you remember such comments? Do let us know.

