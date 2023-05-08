Shah Rukh Khan is called the king of wit for a reason! Time and again, the actor has expressed his gratitude for the women who have made an impact in his life. Be it is daughter Suhana Khan, wife Gauri Khan, mother, sister or his female co-stars, the superstar has often shown chivalry and made headlines for his generosity. However, once there was a time when he could have landed in trouble for his statement about women.

Earlier, during Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadidi’s fiasco, an old video of SRK forcing Lady Gaga to keep his watch had surfaced on the web. The netizens then slammed him. In today’s throwback piece, we bring you an exciting story.

In July 2016, Shah Rukh Khan appeared at the launch of a book honouring women leaders in Mumbai. However, in his speech, he was seen saying, ‘when I speak to a woman, I’d like her to be lying down. Well, it so happened when he began to address the event and people present there. At the event, when he named the author Gunjan Jain, he said ““Please sit! This may be politically incorrect, but actually when I speak to a woman, I’d like her to be lying down,” after she quickly jumped on her feet.

Shah Rukh Khan, however, later confessed that his choice of words, that left audience in splits, may get him in trouble. Later, the superstar continued to speak passionately about women who shaped his life, from his grandmother to his daughter.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen alongside Nayanthara in Atlee’s Jawan. Later he has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in the pipeline. That apart, fans are also waiting for his cameo appearance in Salman Khan-led Tiger 3.

