After the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, fans are eagerly waiting for Jawan. Interestingly, the film is one of the country’s most awaited movies of the year as it will mark the collaboration between SRK and south beauty Nayanthara, and it will also have a special appearance of Deepika. The film is two months away from its release and OTT giants are already locking horns to avail the rights of digital release, which means Jawan could give tough competition to Pathaan. Scroll below to read the details!

Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the success of Pathaan, the film that broke all records at the box office. It marked the comeback of SRK on the silver screen and proved when the King comes onscreen, he rules it entirely. Now, all eyes are on King Khan’s next release Jawan and guess what? The negotiations for films’ digital rights are going on in full force with multiple OTT rights.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, An insider source from the OTT industry shared some deets about the bidding war on Shah Rukh Khan’s next big release Jawan. The report revealed, “Jawan is viewed as a film that can bring tremendous viewerships. The film has a universal appeal, and thanks to mega budgets spent on the scale of the film, it is expected to be a spectacle. Most importantly, it is a multi-lingual film that will penetrate across markets. It is bound to connect with a wider audience. All of this is a big win for any OTT platform.”

The report further added that OTT giant Netflix is the front–runner up to bag the digital rights of Jawan. For the unversed, as per reports, the OTT rights of Pathaan were sold to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping Rs. 100 crores and Jawan could give tough competition to it. Now, it would be interesting to watch who will bag the rights to Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus.

