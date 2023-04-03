Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan took the world by storm as they grooved together to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the title track from the Yashraj Films’ action entertainer Pathaan. Now, the duo is reuniting for another massy and racy number for Atlee’s Jawaan where Deepika Padukone is all set to appear in a brief yet pivotal role. As per reports, Atlee will be wrapping up his much-awaited masala flick by April 20.

As of now, shooting for the film will wrap up by April 5th with only two songs left to shoot. While one is a romantic number to be shot with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, other is a massy track featuring DP and SRK. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have already hit the chartbusters with Pathaan’s title track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The other racy track from the film was Besharam Rang where Deepika Padukone’s sultry avataar broke the internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report by Mid Day, Jawaan’s massy number will be their third groovy song this year, and fans are already eager to witness their chemistry again. The music of the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and other details have been kept under wraps. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will first shoot the romantic track with Nayanthara on April 7 and will then shift to the song with Deepika Padukone. Reportedly the DP plays Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in the film who is killed and the actor goes out on a mission to avenge his wife’s death. SRK plays a double role in the film where he plays father and son.

This will be Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s fifth outing together after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Pathaan. Talking about massy numbers, Pathaan’s Besharam Rang has garnered over 391 M views on Yashraj Films’ official Youtube Channel, while Jhoome Jo Pathaan has stamped 422 M views. So, Atlee’s Jawaan already has targets to achieve, and fans are ready to witness an extravaganza. Jawaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupati with Deepika Padukone in a special role is hitting the screens on June 2, 2023.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Goes “Na Apne Zubaan Ko Control Kar Sakti Hu Na Pet Ko”, Shehnaaz Gill Rejects Her Proposal On Bed Making Her Question “Aapko Mai Hot Nai Lagti?” – This Girls’ Chat Is Savage AF!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News