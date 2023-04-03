It was in 2012 that Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu hit the big screens. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the film co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan in lead roles and Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. In one of the viral promotional content of the Dharma Productions’ film, Kareena and Imran posed as “butt-slapping” buddies.

The promo ended up becoming the talk of the town, and there came a point when Kareena and Imran decided to rate each other’s derrieres. While Kareena rated Imran’s backside with an 8 on 10, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor, albeit reluctantly, rated Bebo 4 out of 10.

On being asked about the said exercise, the actor told ETimes that he would have given Kareena Kapoor Khan 8.5 out of 10, but had to hold back because of a reason. Wondering what? Well, Imran Khan was quoted saying: “I would have given Bebo a 8.5/10 for her curvaceous backside. I don’t want to be too enthusiastic, Saif looks beefed up these days.”

As for Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, the film revolves around Rahul, an LA-based architect, who loses his job and ends up marrying a hairstylist Riana Braganza. While Imran Khan plays the uptight Rahul, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the free-spirited Riana. The film was Kareena and Imran’s first on-screen collaboration. In the following year, Kareena and Imran united for another film titled Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. Both Kareena and Imran have always said the nicest things about each other, and fans, too, lauded their on-screen chemistry.

