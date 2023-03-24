Kareena Kapoor Khan, aka Bollywood’s Bebo, is known for setting trends. Be it flaunting her pregnancy like a boss to even coming back to work in just a couple of months after delivering a baby, she is definitely someone who inspires modern women in many ways. Recently, the actress opened up about how she got married at a time when no other actress was getting married and didn’t even think twice before following her heart.

When it comes to breaking the stereotypes, there is no one like Kareena. She is a phenomenal actress, a doting mother, and a loving wife. Recently, in a candid conversation, the actress spoke about how she made the concept of getting married quite cool. Scroll below to read the details.

During an interview with Etimes, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about getting affected by the box office results. The actress said it will always matter to her but she is not competing with anyone, and during the conversation, she also mentioned she always follows her heart. She said, “I am in a happy space because I have always chosen to do what I want to do, and I am lucky with that. When I wanted to get married, I did, and it was when no actress was getting married. Today, so many actresses are getting married! It is suddenly cool to be married and working. Earlier, it was about not having children. Then suddenly, it was like…okay you can have a child as well and still be working. I have always done things that I love and believe in.”

Well! Well! Over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has credited herself for starting the marriage trend in the industry, and we think she deserves it.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan has many interesting projects lined up, including The Crew and The Devotion of Suspect X.

