Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Signs Yet Another Film, Love Today's Hindi Remake, As His Completed Film 'Maharaja' Awaits A Release?

Superstar Aamir Khan announced that he had taken a break from acting after his last film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to make a mark at the box office. Amidst this, his son Junaid has become a hot property in Bollywood even before his debut film Maharaja. Scroll down to know more details.

The superstar’s son has reportedly acted in a film titled Maharaja, bankrolled by Yash Raj, which is ready and awaiting release. It was supposed to be his feature film debut. Maharaja also features Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in critical roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If the latest report from ETimes is believed, Junaid has been approached for a film and will be locked in soon enough. The final modalities are being worked out before the young actor signs on the dotted line. The casting details of the film are yet to be revealed.

The report claimed that Aamir Khan’s son will star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Love Today, released last year. The Tamil film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 5 crore and earned about 150 crores at the box office.

The Tamil film featured Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in lead roles. Pradeep also directed and wrote the film. Apart from this, Junaid has also worked in a web series called Pritam Pyare which has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Last year, Aamir was reportedly making a cameo appearance in the show.

On the other hand, the superstar is in charge of the creative front of the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Champions, which was released in 2018. RS Prasanna will be helming the remake, and Salman Khan was roped in to play a role in the film.

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Aditya Roy Kapur Breaks Silence On Getting Married With Ananya Panday (Or Anybody Else) & Says “Everyone Is Getting Married, But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News