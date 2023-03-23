There was a time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan used to rule over our hearts and the big screens. It has been quite a long time since the actress has toned down her acting spree, and now she only works on the films that her heart says so. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I. However, today we brought you a throwback interview when Aish had addressed Karan’s ‘kind of support’ towards Alia Bhatt and took an indirect dig. Scroll below to find out!

Aishwarya has often lauded Alia Bhatt for her performances and acting skills, who had one of the greatest years in 2022. Still, this one time, she had lashed out at Karan Johar and talked about the opportunities that he had given to Alia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about how Karan Johar has given support to Alia Bhatt and helped her carve her path in the industry. Addressing those, Aishwarya had said, “I’d like to say, way to go. It’s wonderful that she is enjoying and exploring her craft and her time here in films the way she is. I’ve said this to her also, it’s fantastic for you, the kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning. To have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting. It’s not tough to have it laid out for you, for the longest time, and she smiled.”

Going further in the interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mentioned how Alia Bhatt has been getting good opportunities for Karan Johar and how she virtually has those opportunities laid on her lap. Aishwarya revealed, “It’s great for you as an actor as there is only good work and good opportunities ahead. What’s nice is she’s also doing good work along with great opportunities which are virtually there on her lap literally, regularly. So, it’s nice she is doing good work within that, so Kudos!”

An excerpt of the video has been doing rounds on Twitter and Instagram. On one of the video clips shared on Twitter, netizens have been bombarding with their opinions. One of them wrote, “Can’t you read her expressions. She clearly made her point.”

Another one wrote, “Well she said it as it is. They worked hard back then with no privileges and no baby sitting.”

Another mentioned Kangana Ranaut and wrote, “Someone said it! See it’s just not Kangana’s POV.”

When #AishwaryaRaiBachchan took a sly dig at #AliaBhatt's nepotistic privilege: "Opportunities Are There On Her Lap Regularly" pic.twitter.com/frC4LgluJl — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) March 19, 2023

Was it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s take on Bollywood nepotism? We don’t know. But it’s not the first time that an actor talked about B-town’s nepotism culture. What are your thoughts about this? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Family Showed Middle Finger To The Media Turning Into A Meme, But It Is Not What You Think It Is!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News