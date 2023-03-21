Bollywood celebrities have always found their lives being scrutinised. Be it an actor, director or producer, time and again, we have seen them getting subjected to trolls and criticism and how. Karan Johar recently became the latest target of trolls after he made an airport appearance. The ace filmmaker received massive backlash and got heavily trolled after he was seen entering the airport directly without the security check.

For his airport look, the producer is seen wearing black cargo pants along with a white oversized jacket with an oversized black shirt inside. He rounded off his look with black glasses and a duffle bag.

The clip, which has now gone viral, for all the apparent reasons, sees Karan Johar entering the airport directly. However, he’s soon seen getting called back by the security official who asks him for the documents. Later, the producer-director comes back and opens his bag to take out the documents in order to show it to the officer. Soon after the clip went viral, Karan Johar received backlash for not following the process. Check out the video below.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “These people feel so entitled that they think there’s no need to show documents or follow the rules! Hadd hai,” while another said, “Kjo to policeman… how dare u … why did u stop me….. I was in my catwalk scene.”

A third user wrote, “He was so busy doing his airport catwalk that he forgot to show his papers to the security guy.”

While fourth one said, “Aisa andhar bhaag ke jaa rahan hain jaise ki uska baap ka Airport hain , also who is that pappu pager in the front who is trying to rush. No one is a celebrity when it comes to airport security. All are equal . Bloody bollywood jokers.”

“Look at that face of his as if he was doing a favour is it that difficult for these 🤡 to follow security behave as if they own everything,” wrote fifth user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar will return to direction after Ae Dil Hai Mushil, released in 2016, with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He has last associated with Sefliee, Brahmastra and others films as a producer.

