Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for his brutal take and derogatory remarks on Bollywood celebrities. In the past, we have seen him taking potshots at Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. Now, the self-proclaimed critic is taking a dig at Varun Dhawan by comparing his stardom with Ranbir Kapoor over his Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s box office earnings. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, TJMM opened to mixed reviews from the audience upon its release. However, the film reaped the full benefit of its extended first weekend and week, thus getting into a comfortable situation of scoring a century. As a result, TJMM entered 100 crores at the Indian box office in 11 days flat and is now aiming to score between 130-150 crores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent tweet, KRK said that he feels Ranbir Kapoor is a much bigger star than Varun Dhawan as even a bad film like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar managed to go past the 100 crore mark in India. He wrote, “The most wahiyat & Ghatiya Film #TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar will enter in Rs 100Cr club films and It’s proof that Ranbir kapoor is having a big star reputation in public. If Varun Dhawan is the hero of this film, then it would have done lifetime business of ₹25Cr!”

Check out the tweet below:

The most wahiyat & Ghatiya Film #TuJhoothiMaiMakkaar will enter in Rs 100Cr club films and It’s proof that Ranbir kapoor is having a big star reputation in public. If Varun Dhawan is the hero of this film, then it would have done lifetime business of ₹25Cr! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 21, 2023

Meanwhile, in a defamation case with Manoj Bajpayee, KRK was issued an arrest warrant by the Indore Court and the next hearing is on 10th May. In the same case, the court had previously issued bailable warrants against Kamaal as he remained absent before the court

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Recalls His Mother Getting Offended After His Fans Failed To Recognize Her: “…Iss Umar Mein Star Ban Gayi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News