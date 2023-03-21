Salman Khan, known for his attitude and acting style, was trolled for his dancing moves in a song, Naiyo Lagda, from the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Netizens left no remorse and mercilessly trolled the actor, as many believed he was taking steps from a class of physical education. However, Salman recently took a dog on himself while he announced his new love track from the movie.

The new song, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love) from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will have Salman’s voice which features him and Pooja Hegde. As the song has classical vibes, Salman & Pooja’s chemistry is on fire with melodies composed by Amaal Malik.

Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan posted the song and took a sly dig at the previous trolling over his song. The actor clarified that the song does not have any dancing steps like the one he had in the previous song, Naiyo Lagda. The caption of the post read, “Woh joh falling wala step hai jisme koi step nahiin hai, woh karke dikha do… love ka toh pata nahiin falling is sure 🤣 …”

While sharing the song, Salman Khan joked people could try his ‘falling’ step from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s song Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling In Love), but they will fall down for sure. As the actor is back as a singer, the soothing romantic number shows him wooing his co-star Pooja Hegde along with the other cast of the movie.

Check the video of Salman Khan’s new song below!

Starring Salman Khan with iconic long hair and Pooja Hedge, the song also features the character’s friends, played by Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam. The song also offers a glimpse of Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

