After rising to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill became an overnight internet sensation. Owing to her popularity, the diva has often been seen as a part of many events. Right from dazzling at award shows to showing off her fashion choices at movie screenings, she’s all over the web. Recently, Sana was seen arriving for the screening of Kapil Sharma’s latest film ‘Zwigato’. For the evening, the actress opted for a mustard yellow bodycon dress.

After exiting the premiere of Zwigato, the actress was seen showering praises on the film while requesting everyone to go and watch the movie. On the other hand, the film has been receiving poor to mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

From the event, a clip of Shehnaaz Gill has done the rounds of social media, and it has divided netizens in two sections. In the video, the Punjab Ki Katrina tells paps that no work is big or small. One should always respect their work. In the viral clip, Sana says, “Kaam koi bhi chota bada nahi hota. Kaam kaam hota hai. Toh Kaam ki izzat karni chhaiye.”

Soon after the clip surfaced on the web, it divided netizens into two sections- while one trolled her, another praised her for kind words. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Chale jaaa aunty yeh sab bolne se salman bhai ke farm tak to pahunch jaati.”

While another said, “She is the only one after Modi who knows how to take public appreciation through words.” A third user said, “ohhh overacting ki dukan, while another said, “Apna giyaan mat pel … Apne paas rakh.”

On the other hand, one of her supporters wrote, “Woh acha baat bol rhi h tab bhi troll krna hai?? Agar abhi sana kuch galat bol deti na tb bhi troll krne lg jate ….. Why so unhappy?? Be positive like her,” another neitzen said, “Hann kam ki izzat honi chahiye well said Shehnaaz kaur Gill.” Watch the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill’s video? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

