Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was once the most-demanded actress in Bollywood. With projects like Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, and Dhoom 2 in her filmography, only sky was the limit for her. Things slowed down after her marriage and after she welcomed her first child Aaradhya with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. But did you know, way before all of this happened; she was once termed a cold fish and non-actress? Scroll below for all the details!

In 1999, Aa Ab Laut Chalen was released, and Aishwarya spoke about how the film had a lot at stake. Not just for her, but even for her co-star Akshaye Khanna. The actress went on to speak about how a specific section of the industry was pulling her down and had ‘written her off.’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan told Filmfare, “According to the media, I’m in a terrible shape. I’m supposed to be a cold fish, a non-actress and my films aren’t doing well. (I am looking so hassle-free) because I feel hassle-free, thank you. I’m getting at least two offers every day. But I’m biding my time, I’d rather look before I leap.”

Asked if such insensitive remarks bother her, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added, “Boy, it does. Just give me time. I’ll prove everyone wrong because I’m growing every day. Actually, I’m having the time of my life. While a section of the industry and the media have written me off, I’m raring to go. What keeps me going is the faith that the producers, directors… and believe it or not… the distributors have shown in me. That’s touching.”

She continued, “The other day, I had to get into a lather for an emotional scene for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Sanjay thought we’d have a long day ahead. But the scene was okayed in one take… he took another one just for safety. He couldn’t believe the fact that I did the scene without any hoo-hah. Since I haven’t experienced pain or heartache in real life, he thought it would be difficult for me to sum up the emotions. I guess my life is perceived as… a fairy tale… it’s forgotten that I’m human, too.”

Well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan indeed proved her acting chops with multiple successes ever since. She was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I and has its sequel in the pipeline.

