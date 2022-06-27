Karan Johar Is one of the biggest and most successful directors the Indian film industry has ever seen. The director, even after having a successful present, had quite a troubling childhood, one instance or ordeal that he faced involved actor Akshaye Khanna.

Talking about the same, did you know the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director had accused the Tees Maar Khan actor of bullying him during childhood? Read on to know what we are talking about!

Well, it was during an old episode of Koffee with Karan back in 2007, when actor Akshaye Khanna appeared as a guest on the show alongside Anil Kapoor. During their conversations, Karan Johar recalled an incident from his childhood wherein he claimed that the Dil Chahta Hai actor had bullied him. Karan said, “I know, you’ve been very rude to me as a child. You don’t remember. We’ve grown up in the same neighbourhood. We used to be neighbours, we were south Bombay boys. And I used to play badminton, very badly, of course. And Akshaye was a great badminton player, and he used to just come and say, ‘You, you, off the court’. And we were these little surviving badminton players, we used to just walk away, and he was this star badminton player, and we used to be thrown off the court”.

While Akshaye Khanna claimed that it wasn’t possible for him to do such a thing, and stated that Karan Johar had made the story up, Karan said, “I swear I’m not. I remember, I was scarred”. The episode, later on, showed the actor apologizing to Karan for the incident.

Coming back to the present, Akshaye Khanna was last seen in the State of Siege: Temple Attack. The Zee5 special was directed by Ken Ghosh and was released on 9th July 2021. The movie starred Akshaye alongside Manjari Fadnnis, Gautam Rode, Vivek Dahiya, Akshay Oberoi, Abhimanyu Singh and many more.

